Avani Lekhara has become India's first-ever Paralympic gold medallist in shooting, emerging victorious in the women's 10-metre air rifle standing SH1 final at Tokyo 2020.

It is the country's first Paralympic medal of any colour in shooting.

Lekhara finished with a world record-equalling score of 249.6 points and a Paralympic record.

Zhang Cuiping of China was narrowly behind, with a total of 248.9 for silver, and Iryna Shchetnik of Ukraine won the bronze medal.

Dong Chao of China also won gold on the opening day of shooting competition, in the men's 10m air rifle standing SH1.

He set a new Paralympic record of 246.4 points in the process, defeating Ukraine's Andrii Doroshenko in the final round to win gold.

South Korea's Park Jin-ho took the bronze medal.

Sweden won a first medal of any colour at the Games, thanks to Philip Jonsson, who held off a late charge from Slovenia's Francek Tirsek for the gold medal in the mixed 10m air rifle standing SH2 final.

The penultimate round saw Tirsek take 0.5 points out of Jonsson's lead.

The opening shot of the final saw Jonsson score 10.4 to Tirsek’s 10.8, meaning his overall advantage dropped to 0.4 points.

A second shot of 10.5 was enough for Jonsson to win with a Paralympic record of 252.8.

Tirsek matched his final shot to finish on 252.4 for silver and Italy's Andrea Liverani won the bronze.