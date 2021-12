The Organising Committee of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) Chengdu 2021 World University Games has backed the city's hosting the World Science Fiction Convention in 2023, with China awarded the event yesterday.

In return, the 2023 delegation promoted Chengdu 2021 at its booth at this year's Convention, taking place in the United States' Washington D.C.

Chengdu faced competition from Winnipeg in Canada for holding the 2023 edition.

This event brings together people from all over the world for science fiction and fantasy celebrations.

I'm absolutely delighted to be Author Guest of Honour along with Cixin Liu from China and Sergey Lukianenko from Russia at the 81st World Science Fiction Convention (Worldcon), which will be held in Chengdu August 16-20, 2023. pic.twitter.com/gNn2FSWXn6 — Robert J. Sawyer (@RobertJSawyer) December 18, 2021

The Chengdu delegation for the Convention held international cultural events to celebrate the 200-day countdown to Chengdu 2021.

They set up a special booth to display Rongbao, the mascot for Chengdu 2021, as well as a promotional video for the Games.

In half a day, the booth attracted 1,500 visitors.

Canadian science fiction writers Robert J. Sawyer and Derek Künsken visited the booth to express their support for the Chengdu bid and the Chengdu 2021 World University Games.

The FISU Chengdu 2021 World University Games are scheduled to take place from June 26 to July 7 2022.

It was initially supposed to take place in 2021, but it was postponed due to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics being pushed back due to COVID-19 concerns.