Paris police chief insists 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony along the Seine "will take place"

Paris police chief Laurent Nuñez has insisted that the Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony "will take place" along the River Seine, and revealed that discussions on security arrangements are ongoing.

The chaotic scenes at the UEFA Champions League at the Stade de France in May sparked mounting security concerns in the build-up to Paris 2024, with the issue of particular significance given organisers' ambitious plans for the Opening Ceremony to feature athletes travelling in boats along six kilometres of the Seine on July 26 2024, watched by 600,000 people.

However, speaking to Le Parisien, Nuñez affirmed that the French capital is capable of executing the spectacular plans.

"This Ceremony will take place," he said.

"It is recorded and nothing suggests that it is impossible."

He acknowledged that there are security challenges, including safeguarding against a potential terrorist threat and managing the crowd, but said that work is underway.

"We are in the process of achieving this, the final securing process will be stopped during the autumn," Nuñez said.

"We have evaluated the places where the public will be able to position themselves, even if the gauges have not yet been decided.

"These areas will be secured in terms of terrorist risk, the fight against delinquency, but also crowd management."

Organisers plan for 600,000 people to line the River Seine for the Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony ©Paris 2024

Organisers say plans remain in place for 600,000 people to attend the Opening Ceremony, although French media has suggested that this could be reduced for security and logistical reasons.

Nuñez replaced Didier Lallement as the prefect of the police of Paris in July.

The French authorities had been heavily criticised for their handling of the UEFA Champions League final, including the indiscriminate use of pepper spray on supporters by police, and for making widely dismissed claims that fans with 40,000 fake tickets were responsible for what Lallement later admitted was a "failure."

Lallement's departure was not directly connected to the match as he had already announced his plans to retire.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach last week expressed the organisation's "full confidence" in French security authorities for Paris 2024, and said that the Opening Ceremony will be "unique in the moment."

Paris is set to host the Olympics for the third time from July 26 to August 11 2024, followed by the Paralympics from August 28 to September 8.