"Raging Bull" on track for new home at Birmingham’s New Street station

The "Raging Bull" - which was the star of the show at the Opening Ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games - has secured a new home.

Birmingham 2022 and Network Rail have revealed plans for the "iconic" sculpture to take up residence inside Birmingham New Street station.

After its performance at the Opening Ceremony in July last year, the Raging Bull was moved to Birmingham’s Centenary Square where it attracted crowds of up to four million people over eight weeks.

The 30-foot 2.5-tonne structure was last seen dismantled on a warehouse floor but is now set to be relocated to Britain’s busiest station outside London.

It is hoped that the Raging Bull will be in place by the British summer time once it has undergone a makeover to turn it into a static sculpture.

A photomontage of how the bull could look when in place under Birmingham New Street's atrium roof has also been released but final details are being worked through by organisers to make sure the design is compliant with building and fire regulations.

The Raging Bull was a star attraction during the Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

Peter Hendy, chair of Network Rail, said he expected tens of thousands of people to be reminded of the "time the best of the West Midlands was on show to the world" when the Raging Bull is in place.

"As soon as the Raging Bull appeared in the Commonwealth Games’ Opening Ceremony it captivated the nation, cementing itself as an icon for host city Birmingham," said Hendy.

"When the opportunity came to provide a permanent home for this brilliant artwork, there could be no better place than Birmingham New Street’s huge concourse and atrium, which welcomed 1.4 million people during the multi-sport event last summer."

Ian Reid, chief executive of Birmingham 2022, said: "The response to the Raging Bull both in Birmingham and beyond was incredible and all Games partners have been keen to ensure that we were able to permanently display this Birmingham 2022 icon in the host city.

"We would like to say a big thank you to Network Rail for taking on ownership and responsibility for the Raging Bull and we hope that his presence will be an ongoing reminder of the superb summer of 2022 and that he will continue to be a key attraction for visitors to Birmingham for years to come."

Birmingham New Street Station pictured during last year's Commonwealth Games, when it was one of the main access points to the city for spectators travelling by rail to attend the Games ©Getty Images

Birmingham City Council leader Ian Ward added: "It’s fantastic that we have been able to find a home for the Raging Bull in the heart of the proud host city for Birmingham 2022.

"There were many stars during our unforgettable summer of sport and culture - but none were bigger and bolder than the bull.

"We had five million visitors to the city centre during the period of the Games and the interest has remained at a high level ever since.

"We are shaping plans to recreate the same exciting atmosphere we enjoyed last year because culture is a key part of the Games legacy and we will be announcing more details soon.

"I can’t wait to see the bull back in Birmingham in such a prominent place."