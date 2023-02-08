The European Archery Indoor Championships has been postponed, becoming the latest sporting event to be impacted by Turkey’s devastating earthquake that has killed more than 10,000 people.

The event was scheduled to be held from February 13 to 18 in the Turkish city of Samsun but has been delayed by one week following the natural disaster that left thousands buried under rubble.

Samsun is now set to play host from February 19 to 24, with Turkish Airlines allowing for flight tickets to be changed accordingly without any penalties or charges.

World Archery Europe has sent its "deepest condolences" to those affected by the deadly earthquake and member of the Turkish Archery Federation.

Rescue workers are continuing to pull people from the rubble ©Getty Images

The postponement of the European Archery Indoor Championships comes after the International School Sport Federation decided to cancel the Winter Gymnasiade, scheduled to be held from February 11 to 19 in Erzurum.

Turkish Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Kasapoğlu suspended all sports activity in Turkey until further notice after the earthquake hit the Kahramanmaraş province in the south of the country on Monday (February 6).

The 7.8-magnitude earthquake - Turkey’s biggest in almost a century - and its aftershocks caused widespread destruction across the region along the border with Syria.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to visit areas that were worst hit by the earthquake ©Getty Images

According to multiple reports, the death toll has increased to more than 11,000 and the number is expected to grow with many people still trapped under the rubble two days after the earthquake.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced a three-month state of emergency in 10 provinces impacted by the earthquake.

He is also set to travel to Kahramanmaras, Hatay and Pazarcik but anger is growing over the Government’s response to the disaster.

Ahmet Eyüp Türkaslan, who was a goalkeeper for Turkish club Yeni Malatyaspor, has died after being trapped.

Former English Premier League footballer and Ghana winger Christian Atsu was found alive after being pulled from the rubble.

It has also been reported that wrestlers from France, Kosovo and Uzbekistan who were in Kahramanmaras to compete in a tournament, have been safely evacuated.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach has promised to support the affected communities, noting that the situation is "tragic" as some of the victims were young athletes.