The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has announced it has received funds enabling work to begin on a sports facility at Amasaman in Accra, Ghana.

The project is set to see the construction of what the organisation describes as "a modern sports facility" on a 16.5 acre plot of land, as reported by News Ghana.

The facility has been christened the GOC/OlympAfrica Centre for Juvenile Sports Excellence, according to GOC President Ben Nunoo Mensah.

Thanks to contributions totalling $100,000 (£82,700/€93,190) from the International Olympic Committee, Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa and the OlympAfrica Foundation work on the sports complex is able to begin.

A five-member committee, featuring a representative of the GOC has been set up to oversee progress on the project.

Ghana Olympic Committee President Ben Nunoo Mensah says the new facility will help Ghanaian athletes with their preparation for international competition ©YouTube

Nunoo-Mensah confirmed that a sod-cutting ceremony would be held to celebrate the start of construction on the complex.

He added that the facility was an important part of the GOC’s target to putting in place infrastructure to help Ghana’s preparations for, and subsequent participation in international multi-sport events.

Ghana is set to host the African Games for the first time this year, with competition due to take place from August 4 to 19.

The country is currently facing a severe economic crisis, with the International Monetary Fund saying the nation needs to restructure its public debt.

Ghana is currently facing inflation of more than 50 per cent, growing debt and a sharp decline in its credit currency since the start of this year.