An historic Olympic venue that will be used during Los Angeles 2028 was turned into a racetrack to stage a National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) exhibition.

The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum played host to a NASCAR Cup Series warm-up event for the second successive year on Sunday (February 5).

The venue staged the Opening and Closing Ceremonies at the 1932 and 1984 Olympics and is due to host the athletics competition at the 2028 Games.

A total of 27 drivers - four more than the number that participated in last year's event - took part in the 150-lap race, called the "Busch Light Clash".

The top five finishers from each of the four heats advanced to the main race, with the rest of the field determined by two 50-lap races.

Martin Truex emerged victorious from a chaotic race as he held off Austin Dillon by a mere 0.786sec to capture his first-ever Busch Light Clash title.

"Just really good race car, the guys did a really good job with this Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry," said Truex.

Martin Truex claimed victory at the warm-up race to the NASCAR Cup Series ©Getty Images

"Last year was a pretty rough season for us with no wins, to come out here and kick it off this way, just really proud of these guys.

"Tonight was just kind of persevere, not give up and just battle through and we found ourselves in the right spot at the end. Sometimes they work out your way, and sometimes they don’t.

"Tonight, it went our way."

The race was slowed 16 times for cautions with Dillon and Bubba Wallace’s cars colliding and ending the latter's hopes of victory.

"Obviously, Bubba knocked me through the corner," said Dillon.

"I was going to hit him back.

"I didn’t mean to turn him like that, but when it gets down to the end, I think everybody knows what’s going on, and that’s what you see at places like this and [North Carolina short track] Bowman Gray Stadium."