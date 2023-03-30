Los Angeles City Hall financial advisors have recommended that Councillors give the go-ahead to a payment of $18.5 million (£15 million/€17 million) for the latest year of the city's Youth Sports Program (YSP)

Launched in 2020, the YSP is an initiative funded by the Los Angele 2028 Organising Committee from monies advanced by the International Olympic Committee.

It is designed to fund Los Angeles Parks and Recreation Department projects to "significantly enhance access to sports for the city's youth."

Total funding has been increased for the new financial year by $900,000 (£730,000/€830,000).

This will increase money available for recreational leagues and classes which will receive an additional $150,000 (£120,000/€140,000).

It also allows the scheme to offer "pilot" sports activities in karate, climbing, triathlon and fencing at a total cost of $560,000 (£450,000/€520,000).

An increase in funding has enabled the Youth Sports Program to expand its Para sports opportunities ©PlayLA

Funding for Para sports has almost doubled to $840,000 (£730,000/€830,000) in the new cycle.

These include wheelchair tennis and adaptive archery in a complement of 10 Para sports.

The "signature sports" for this year also include kayaking, which receives a grant of $210,000 (£170,000/€190,000). and teqball, introduced on a pilot basis last year, which will be backed by $200,00 (£160,000/€180,000)

The YSP aims to make sport available at a cost of no more that $10 (£8/€9) per session for an individual at the city’s recreation centers and other facilities.

The scheme is set to continue on an annual basis through to the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

It follows in the footsteps of an initiative in 1984, the last time the Games were held in Los Angeles, when funds were raised by selling the opportunity to participate in the Olympic Torch Relay as part of a Youth Legacy Kilometer.