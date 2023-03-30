The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) carried out a technical visit to Châteauroux to discuss preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Willi Grill, the ISSF secretary general, led the visit alongside technical delegates Rosane Ramos, for rifle and pistol, and Mohamed Wahdan for shotgun.

Competition manager Peter Underhill also travelled with the group which also visited the Paris 2024 headquarters in the French capital.

Shooting at the Games is due to take place at the National Sports Shooting Centre in Châteauroux, around 170 miles to the south of Paris, after plans for competition at the La Courneuve range in Seine-Saint-Denis were abandoned.

La Courneuve was considered too small and would have required a costly regeneration project.

France's National Sports Shooting Centre has been based at Châteauroux since opening in May 2018 ©ISSF

Châteauroux, provides its own problems, however, including the cost of renting the facility and its distance from the main Games hub of Paris.

Last year, it emerged that Paris 2024 could be forced to rent accommodation in Châteauroux as the French Shooting Federation scrapped plans to build a complex at the National Sports Shooting Centre.

Transport plans, accommodation, the Athletes' Village and pending technical issues at the venue were among the topics discussed during the ISSF visit.