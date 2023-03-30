Hannah Stodel, a four-time Paralympian for Great Britain, has been been appointed as the Para World Sailing manager as the sport looks to be reinstated to the Paralympic Games.

The three-time world champion in the mixed sonar class will be handling the promotion and development of Para World Sailing, as she builds key responsibilities with international stakeholders including governing bodies, athletes, coaches and equipment manufacturers.

Stodel is replacing Massimo Dighe, who held the role since 2016 but is moving to become deputy director of World Para Sports with the International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

"Para sailing has been growing rapidly and has a bright future," said Stodel.

"We should be community-led and serving the needs of Para sailors around the world while providing the framework for further growth within the sport.

"The Brisbane 2032 Paralympic Games is the new target for reinstatement and I cannot wait to consult with athletes past and present to be able to serve the needs of the next generations.

"This is an exciting challenge but Para sailing has been my passion since childhood and I am thrilled to be able to make a difference for the worldwide community."

Sailing was removed from the Paralympic Games programme after Rio 2016 as the IPC said it did not meet the minimum requirement of worldwide reach.

Hannah Stodel, centre, has represented Britain at Athens 2004, Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016 ©Getty Images

World Sailing has recently seen a bid for Los Angeles 2028 rejected, meaning the sport will be missing for three consecutive Paralympics.

Despite this, World Sailing chief executive David Graham has vowed not to give up with Brisbane now the target.

"I am delighted that Hannah will be joining World Sailing to lead our Para sailing development programme," said Graham.

"Her experience, both as an athlete and as an administrator, will be invaluable to World Sailing as we strengthen our commitment to the sport of Para sailing and sailors around the world.

"Together, we will work towards our goals by improving accessibility, inclusion and diversity, creating new opportunities for sailors, coaches and officials, and work towards reinstatement for the Paralympic Games in 2032."

Hannah Stodel has won three titles at the Disabled World Championships ©World Sailing

Koray Ezer, World Sailing's head of international development, spoke on how Stodel's experience will help the sport.

"We are excited to welcome Hannah to World Sailing and look forward to working together for the benefit of the sport globally," said Ezer.

"Hannah's experience at the highest levels of Para sailing and passion for the sport will be absolutely vital.

"This is a hugely positive step forward for Para sailing and all forms of sailing, and we look forward to working together to support Para sailors at upcoming Sailing World Championships and Para development programmes around the world."