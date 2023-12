The president of the WBSC, Riccardo Fraccari, inaugurates the new Taipei Dome

The new Taipei City Dome was inaugurated by the President of the WBSC, Riccardo Fraccari, who took part in the opening ceremony. The venue will host the XXX BFA Asia Championship, a qualifying event for the WBSC U-23 Baseball World Cup 2023.





The impressive stadium, located in the capital of Taiwan, took 11 years to complete (although construction was halted between 2015 and 2020) and was opened with a total of 17,000 seats, with the intention to gradually increase the capacity to reach 40,000 people.

Impressive moments with Sadaharu Oh and Jeffrey Jr. Koo at the inauguration of the Taipei City Dome…a new landmark for the city and all baseball fans! I am sure we will experience amazing games here! pic.twitter.com/sZXNYElcia — Riccardo Fraccari (@WBSCPresident) December 2, 2023

The indoor facility will host the XXX BFA Asian Championship, a qualifying event for the WBSC U-23 Baseball World Cup 2024, with a capacity of 17,000 seats. The legendary World Home Run King, Sadaharu Oh, threw the ceremonial first pitch, while BFA President Jeffrey Koo Jr. acted as the catcher.

Taipei City Dome - Photo: WBSC Press