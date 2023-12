Nico Rosberg's team clinched their second championship in three seasons, amassing 181 points against ACCIONA | SAINZ XE Team's 171 points in a thrilling Grand Final at the Antofagasta Minerals Copper X Prix. Despite severe damage to their ODYSSEY 21, RXR crossed the finish line in second place.

In a tumultuous race in northern Chile, RXR's closest rivals, ACCIONA | SAINZ XE Team (ASXE), withdrew after Laia Sanz rolled in the final stages, preventing them from earning the necessary points for a championship victory.





The winners of the last round of Season 3 were Veloce Racing, securing their third victory of 2023 and a spot in the top three in the championship standings. Completing the podium positions for Round 10 were Season 2 champions, X44 Vida Carbon Racing.





In the Shootout Race, Amanda Sorensen and RJ Anderson concluded their first full Extreme E campaign with a victory. The No. 99 GMC HUMMER EV Chip Ganassi Racing rebounded from a challenging Round 9 to finish the season on a high note.

Grand Final at the Antofagasta Minerals Copper X Prix - Photo: Extreme-e Media





The Grand Final unfolded as follows:





The Grand Final had action from the start: ASXE's Mattias Ekström took the lead as his team needed points to snatch the championship title from RXR. Veloce Racing's Kevin Hansen secured second place, while RXR's Johan Kristoffersson tried to move into third but hit the steep banking of the turn, causing his RXR ODYSSEY 21 to veer off course on two wheels. The Swedish driver, just shy of his 35th birthday, managed to regain control, though in fifth place. A subsequent puncture forced the team to pit after only one lap, while ASXE led the race. Ekström entered the Switch Zone in first place, closely followed by Veloce Racing's Kevin Hansen. Behind the leaders, NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team's Tanner Foust struggled to brake his ODYSSEY 21, colliding with X44 Vida Carbon Racing's Fraser McConnell as they entered the Switch Zone.





The incident resulted in a time penalty for the American, but this proved irrelevant for NEOM McLaren XE, as the damage suffered ensured their withdrawal from the Grand Final. The collision also hampered X44 Vida Carbon Racing's progress. Despite continuing, Lewis Hamilton's team struggled and dropped in the rankings.





In the battle for the lead, ASXE's Sanz and Veloce Racing's Molly Taylor left the Switch Zone almost simultaneously. It seemed that Sanz would maintain the advantage for ASXE, but Taylor surged ahead, deploying her ENOWA Hyperdrive to snatch the lead.

Grand Final at the Antofagasta Minerals Copper X Prix - Photo: Extreme-e Media





Towards the end, Sanz and Taylor touched as the Spaniard attempted to reclaim the top spot. Sanz pushed to the limit, but shortly after ASXE's ODYSSEY 21 reached its limit, she spun out, ending her race and her team's chances of winning the title.





Veloce Racing completed a trouble-free race to secure a third victory this season and finish 2023 in the top three of the championship standings, their best result in Extreme E. Behind the race winners, both X44 and RXR continued to fight, with Åhlin-Kottulinsky navigating the circuit with her severely damaged car.





Despite crossing the line over four minutes after Veloce Racing, RXR's second-place finish was enough to secure their second Extreme E championship victory since their inaugural title in 2021. This marked a brave effort from both Kristoffersson and Åhlin-Kottulinsky, the latter claiming her first Extreme E title.





RESULTS

Grand Final

Veloce Racing 8:31.760 minutes

Rosberg X Racing +4:19.110 minutes

X44 Vida Carbon Racing +8:11.502 minutes

ACCIONA | SAINZ XE Team DNF

NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team DNF





Shootout Race

No. 99 GMC HUMMER EV Chip Ganassi Racing 8:34.434 minutes

ABT CUPRA XE +14.909 seconds

JBXE +20.993 seconds

Carl Cox Motorsport DNF

Rosberg X Racing (RXR) Championship Team - Photo courtesy of Extreme-e Media





Championship Standings

Rosberg X Racing: 182 points

ACCIONA | SAINZ XE Team: 171 points

Veloce Racing: 155 points

X44 Vida Carbon Racing: 121 points

No. 99 GMC HUMMER EV Chip Ganassi Racing: 113 points

ABT CUPRA XE: 81 points

Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E: 71 points

NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team: 68 points

Carl Cox Motorsport: 50 points

JBXE: 50 points