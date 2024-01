The Cocodrilos de Matanzas were crowned champions of the second edition of Cuba's Elite Baseball League, following in the footsteps of the inaugural champions, the Agricultores (Las Tunas & Granma).

Cocodrilos de Matanzas defeated Artemisa 4-2 in the best-of-seven final series, with Matanzas captain Eduardo Blanco named MVP. The All-Star Series will run from 28 January to 2 February.

Cocodrilos defeated Artemis Cazodores, 4-2, in the best-of-seven final series to win the title in the second edition of the Cuban Elite League. They replaced Agricultores, the team representing the provinces of Granma and Las Tunas, who were renamed Las Tunas Leñadores this year.

Declaraciones del mentor Armando Ferrer poco desde que #Matanzas se proclamara campeón de la II Liga Élite del #BeisbolCubano al derrotar 12x2 a #Artemisa para definir el duelo 4-2. #Cuba #Beisbol

Final series results:

Matanzas-Artemisa 6-5.

Artemisa-Matanzas 6-3.

Matanzas-Artemisa 8-4.

Artemisa-Matanzas 3-2.

Matanzas-Artemisa 3-2.

Matanzas-Artemisa 12-5.





Matanzas coach Armando Ferrer paid tribute to Artemisa. "We were the favourites, but I always said it would take six or seven games and that is what happened. We were considered a super team. We probably weren't, but we played well and deserved to win."

The Cocodrilos were the best team in the Cuban Baseball Elite League. FEDERACIÓN CUBANA DE BÉISBOL

In the sixth game, Cocodrilos outscored and outhit the Cazadores in front of a sell-out crowd of 25,000 at the Victoria de Girón stadium in Matanzas. Reliever Noervys Entenza pitched three scoreless innings for the win, and hasn't allowed a run in 9.1 innings in the playoffs.

Frank Luis Medina, who plays for Pinar del Rion in the National League, pitched 3.1 innings for the save. Matanzas captain Eduardo Blanco was named MVP of the series. The centre fielder finished with a .417 batting average.

Aquí el calendario de la Serie de Estrellas de la II Liga Élite del #BeisbolCubano, con sede desde el domingo en el Estadio Victoria de Girón, del campeón #Matanzas#Cuba #beisbol

The winter season is not yet over in Cuba. From 28 January to 2 February, Elite League champions Matanzas, an Elite League All-Star team and selections from Venezuela and Mexico will compete in the inaugural Elite League All-Star Series in Matanzas.