The World Taekwondo and Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation (THF) flags have been unfurled at the top of Mount Elbrus in Russia after being successfully carried there by Jordan's Farah Al Asa'ad.

The THF's Middle East and North Africa coordinator was part of a group which made it to the summit of Europe's highest mountain.

She made the journey to raise awareness of the THF, which teaches taekwondo to refugees and other displaced people around the world.

Al Asa'ad has now climbed two of the world's Seven Summits - the highest mountains on all seven continents - after making it to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania earlier this year.

She battled harsh wind and snow on Mount Elbrus and said the climb was a tougher experience than Africa's highest peak.

Her goal now is to make it to the top of the remaining Seven Summits to continue to promote the THF and support refugees.

Farah Al Asa'ad has now climbed two of the world's Seven Summits ©Farah Al Asa'ad/THF

World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue announced the creation of the THF on the International Day of Peace in 2015, during a speech at the United Nations in New York City.

Its flagship academy is located at Jordan's Azraq Refugee Camp, which is home to Syrians who have fled the conflict in their country.

You can support the trip to Elbrus, which rises to 5,642 metres high, by donating to the THF here.

The expedition was led by Jordanian mountaineer Mostafa Salameh, a former refugee who became the first person from the country to scale Mount Everest.