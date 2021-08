Former Belarus ice hockey player Mikhail Grabovski is set to join the country's men's coaching staff following the team's elimination from the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games qualifying stage.

The 37-year-old posted a video on social media showcasing a coaching jacket with his name on in the team's changing room.

Although there was no written confirmation, the pictures told the story.

This will be Grabovski’s first opportunity behind the bench at the international level.

He has been an assistant with Dinamo Minsk in the Kontinental Hockey League for the past two years after announcing his retirement from playing in June 2019.



Belarus was in the final qualification stage for Beijing 2022 and had a slim chance of pipping Slovakia to the top of the group but lost 2-1 to confirm its elimination.

It was the third consecutive Winter Olympics they have failed to qualify for since finishing ninth at Vancouver 2010.

Belarus has qualified for the 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship and will go into Group B of the tournament, seeded 14th.

Grabovski made 50 senior appearances for his country.