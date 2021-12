The Global Esports Federation (GEF) has confirmed China, the United Arab Emirates and the United States are set to host the 2024, 2025 and 2026 editions of the Global Esports Games respectively after approval from the Board at its latest meeting prior to the start of the 2021 edition.

The Board met on Friday (December 17) for its fifth meeting and later that day, the GEF President Chris Chan chaired the General Assembly.

China, the UAE and the US are yet to have city hosts but are scheduled to follow the 2022 and 2023 editions in Istanbul and Riyadh.

In accordance with the GEF Constitution, its Board was elected by the General Assembly, with the term ending in 2025.

The Board met again, two years after the foundation of the organisation.

"We gathered again in Singapore for our second anniversary yesterday," said Chan.

"We are proud to celebrate over 135 partnerships signed with many more on the way.

"At the fourth Board meeting in June, we set the absolute focus - deliver the very best Singapore 2021 Global Esports Games (GEG) possible.

"The GEG Coordination Commission, led by co-chairs Angela Ruggiero and Luzeng Song, activated in full support of the Chair of the Organising Committee, Ng Shin Ein, and the entire team - to assemble a remarkable team in Singapore to make this historic event a truly memorable chapter in our history."

GEF President Chris Chan was positive about gender equality on the Board ©Getty Images

Competition at the 2021 Global Esports Games in Singapore is scheduled to end today with DOTA 2 and Street Fighter V: Championship Edition tournaments.

Chan added he was happy with the composition of the Board.

"Our commitment to equality is enshrined in our values," he added.

"We are proud of our efforts and confirm that our organisation is composed of 41 per cent women - up from 11 per cent just two years ago - lighting the pathway for women to feel welcome, empowered, and included."

Prior to the Global Esports Games, the GEF held the 2021 Global Esports Tour in Los Angeles, Riyadh and Dubai between September and November.