"Door is open" to cross-country’s Olympic return at Los Angeles 2028, says Coe

Cross-country running, last held in the Olympics in 1924, could return for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, World Athletics President Sebastian Coe believes.

"The door is open – it’s certainly not closed," Coe told reporters in a virtual meeting.

"We got quite close for Paris 2024.

"We had good conversations at the time in the lead-up a few years ago with the Paris Organising Committee and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

"I sort of accepted the rationale that this probably wasn’t the time to add new disciplines into the Olympic world at that point, particularly with COVID, with the extra costs and resource implications.

"We agreed to park it.

"But the conversations that have taken place with the IOC and also now with the Local Organising Committee in Los Angeles do mean that the door is open.

"It does look highly likely that if the door remains open and we do land this that it would be 2028 Summer Games that will be our first opportunity."

Cross-country running could return to the Olympics for the first time since 1924 through inclusion at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, World Athletics President Sebastian Coe says ©Getty Images

If Coe is correct it will mean the event returns to the Games for the first time since the ill-fated running at the Paris 1924 Olympics, when most of the athletes dropped out due to extreme heat and pollution from a nearby power station.

But Coe maintained that his personal preference would be for cross-country to become a regular feature in the Winter Olympics.

"From a personal perspective, I tend to think cross-country sits more comfortably in the Winter than the Summer Games," Coe added.

"I have been told by the IOC in the past that you can only have a winter sport that’s done on snow and ice.

"I’ve not been that aware of recent Olympic Games where there has been an abundance of snow and ice anyway.

"I’m slightly tongue-in-cheek here, but I also think it would add to the diversity of the Winter Games, that does tend not to have representation from a large part of the world, for obvious reasons.

"I think cross country would help with that.

"I am nothing if not relentless and I am not coming off this agenda."

Sebastian Coe believes cross country is better suited to the Winter Olympics, not the Summer Games ©Getty Images

Coe reiterated the importance of cross country and expressed his delight at 1,500m Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway claiming the European cross country title last weekend.

"It did rather drive a coach-and-horses through some modern coaching thinking that says you can’t possibly be a great athlete on the track and win cross country at the same time," he said about Ingebrigtsen's victory.

"I’m surprised that nobody has ever come up with that nostrum.

"They have certainly not discussed it with Haile Gebrselassie (Ethiopia) or Paul Tergat (Kenya).

"The importance for me of cross country is that I have always believed it is an essential pathway to middle distance and endurance on the track.

"And I’m not saying you need to be world-class at cross country, but I think the world in endurance events does separate between those that have had a grounding in cross country in their formative years and those that haven’t.

"And I think there is a very close correlation between success on the track at the highest level and having a passing understanding of the mental and physical attributes cross country provides for athletes in their formative years."

For the full interview with Sebastian Coe, go to the insidethegames Big Read.