A total of 51 surfers have been confirmed as part of the line-up for the 2022 World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour (CT), featuring defending champions Gabriel Medina of Brazil and Hawaiian Olympic champion Carissa Moore.

This list of athletes consists of the best surfers based on the top-ranking finishers on the 2021 Tour and 2021 Challenger Series, as well as wildcards selected by the Tours and Competition team.

Starting this month, the 2022 qualifiers are to compete in a redesigned competition format.

Men's and women's surfers are to compete at the same Championship Tour venues with an equal number of competitions and a continuation of the equal prize money.

There is to be a mid-season cut which will conclude with the Rip Curl WSL Finals with the top five men and women in the running for the world title.

"We're thrilled to confirm the 2022 Championship Tour class," said Jessi Miley-Dyer, senior vice-president of tours and head of competitions.

"These are the world's best surfers, and we're excited to see them compete in a new format, battling for a spot at the 2022 Rip Curl WSL Finals.

"This upcoming season will be historic and full of firsts as we'll have the first completely combined CT season for the men and women, including the first women's CT competition at Pipe, the return of G-Land in the CT calendar after 24 years, and the mid-season cut.

"This will definitely be a season to remember, and we can't wait to have our fans join us on this journey."

The list of the 51 surfers confirmed for the WSL Championship Tour in 2022 ©WSL

The men's 2022 CT is to be made up of 36 surfers, including the top 20 finishers in the CT rankings and top 12 from the 2021 Challenger Series.

Two WSL season wildcards have also been confirmed, while two wildcards will be added at each event.

The top nine finishers on the CT rankings and top six in the Challenger Series are to be part of the women's 2022 CT, making up 15 of the 18 spots.

Two WSL season wildcards and one extra wildcard will also be allocated.

Halfway through the season, the men's field will be cut from 36 to 24 and the women's from 18 to 12.

Some of the top women's surfers include Brazil's Tatiana Weston-Webb, Australians Sally Fitzgibbons and Stephanie Gilmore, as well as the United States' Caroline Marks.

Brazilians Filipe Toledo and Italo Ferreira, Americans Conner Coffin and Griffin Colapinto and Hawaii's John John Florence are part of the men's field.

All three men's medallists from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Ferreira, Japan's Kanoa Igarashi and Owen Wright of Australia - are in the field, but women's Olympic bronze medallist Japan's Amuro Tsuzuki has not made the cut.

Women's silver medallist Bianca Buitendag of South Africa does not feature either, following her retirement after the Games.

South Africa's Matthew McGillivray and Australia's Bronte Macaulay have been allocated WSL replacement positions as reserves.