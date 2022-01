American speed skater Erin Jackson is set to feature at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games after her compatriot Brittany Bowe gave up her spot in the 500 metres for the world number one.

Jackson slipped in the deciding race at the United States Speed Skating trials resulting in her missing the cut off for selection.

One of her skates clipped the other foot as she stumbled on the second straight of the sprint, finishing with a time of 38.28sec.

Bowe won the 500m in 37.81, while Kimi Goetz took second in 37.86, the pair taking up the US' two Olympic qualification places.

Despite pleading for a second chance, the rules did not allow for Jackson to have a re-skate as it is only permitted for mechanical failure or a fall.

Jackson conceded that she "should have sat down", telling USA Network: "I messed up, it’s definitely on me.

"But it would be nice to get that re-skate, especially not just being number one ranked in the US but number one ranked in the world.

"It would be kind of strange to not go."

Proud is an understatement. 💕



Thank you @BrittanyBowe and @ErinJackson480 for showing the true meaning of the Olympic spirit. #SpeedskatingTrials22 pic.twitter.com/AtCexDatWO — Team USA (@TeamUSA) January 10, 2022

"First and foremost, Erin has earned her right to be on this 500m team," Bowe told NBC.

"She's ranked number one in the world and no one's more deserving than her to get an opportunity to bring Team USA home a medal.

"After that unfortunate slip, I knew in my mind before that night was even over that if it had to come down to a decision of mine, she could have my place."

The 29-year-old has won four out of eight 500m races on the World Cup circuit this season.

She has also earned a second and third-place finish.

Bowe had already qualified for her third Olympics with a win in the 1000m event and will also compete in the 1500m.

Following the race, the 33-year-old Bowe had hinted at her decision.

"Hopefully we get three spots when we get to the Olympics, but as of now, it seems that the only way Erin will get to compete in the Olympics is if one of us gives up that spot," she admitted.

"I’m hopeful that internally we can figure that out and all three of us are in Beijing."

Jackson is now due to be making her second Olympic appearance after finishing 24th in the 500m at Pyeongchang 2018.