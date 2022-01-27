Carlos Roy has been appointed secretary general of United World Wrestling (UWW) following the resignation of Michel Dusson after 35 years in the role.

Roy was chosen to replace Dusson by the UWW Bureau during its latest meeting and takes on the position with immediate effect.

The University of Lausanne graduate joined UWW in 2009 and has since had a key role in organising wrestling competitions at events, including the London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The Swiss also ran the UWW's anti-doping programme until the worldwide governing body signed a deal with the International Testing Agency in 2019.

"I am honoured and grateful to the President and the Board for their confidence," Roy said.

"I look forward to continuing the work of constant improvement of our sport and organisation, together with my very talented colleagues."

Carlos Roy has been heavily involved in the organisation of wrestling competitions at major events since joining UWW in 2009 ©Getty Images

UWW President Nenad Lalovic, re-elected to serve a six-year term in October, welcomed Roy to the position.

"Carlos has served UWW with the utmost integrity and we congratulate him for the new role," Lalovic, a senior International Olympic Committee member, said.

"He has vast experience in governance, administration and international sports.

"I am confident that he will continue to help our sport grow with the new responsibility."

Roy steps into a role vacated by Frenchman Dusson, who was first elected secretary general of the organisation - then called the International Federation of Associated Wrestling Styles - in 1982.

UWW said Dusson's contribution to wrestling "has been immense".