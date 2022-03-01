Ukrainian Elina Svitolina has withdrawn from a Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) event where she was due to play a Russian in round one and called on the tennis authorities to only let Russian or Belarusian nationals play as neutral athletes.

The world number 15 was expected to play Russia’s Anastasia Potapova at the Monterrey Open in Mexico later today.

Svitolina has withdrawn from the match, however, saying she will only play unless the WTA, International Tennis Federation and Association of Tennis Professionals ban the use of the the flags, anthems, names and colours of Russia and Belarus.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday (February 24), with support from Belarus, and thousands have been killed in the fighting.

"I believe the current situation requires a clear position form our organisations: ATP, WTA and ITF," Svitolina said in a statement.

"As such, we - Ukrainian players - requested to ATP, WTA and ITF to follow the recommendations of the IOC [International Olympic Committee] to accept Russian or Belarusian nationals only as neutral athletes, without displaying any national symbols, colours, flags or anthems.

"Accordingly, I want to announce that I will not play tomorrow in Monterrey, nor any other match against Russian or Belarussian tennis players until our organisations take this necessary decision.

"I do not blame any of the Russian athletes.

"They are not responsible for the invasion of our motherland.

"Moreover, I wish to pay tribute to all the players, especially Russians and Belarusians, who bravely stated their position against the war.

"Their support is essential."

The latest IOC recommendation goes even further than Svitolina's demand, advising that Russian and Belarusian competitors be barred from international sport entirely.

Elina Svitolina fears for her family and friends in Ukraine ©Getty Images

FIFA, the International Ice Hockey Federation, International Ski Federation, World Rugby, the World Baseball Softball Confederation and the Badminton World Federation are among the world governing bodies to have heeded the call already.

Svitolina said pre-tournament that she is "very safe" compared to what her family, friends and compatriots are suffering at home.

The Ukraine Tennis Federation has also called for the ITF and Tennis Europe to ban Russia from organising any tennis events and to suspend its players from competing.

Should this happen, men's world number one Daniil Medvedev would be among the players prohibited from playing.

So far the ITF has only cancelled events taking place in Russia, as well as the ITF World Tennis Tour M15 event due to be staged in Ukraine in April.

Since the start of the Russian invasion, hundreds of civilians have been killed and the United Nations' refugee agency calculates more than 520,000 people have fled Ukraine.

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second city, has been subject to heavy bombing which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says amounts to a war crime.