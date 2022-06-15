World Bowls to move HQ to Melbourne as search for new chief executive begins

World Bowls is to move its headquarters from Scotland to Australia after the world governing body, currently based in Edinburgh, agreed "in principle" to make the switch to Melbourne as part of a “new direction” for the sport.

It has also launched a search for a new chief executive after a "comprehensive strategic review" made by World Bowls leaders.

"It became clear that in order to properly deliver the outcomes identified in the review’s recommendations, we needed to address the issue of our future staffing structure," Darryl Clout, the Australian elected World Bowls President in July 2021, said in a message to National Federations.

""It is indisputable that the nature of our operations has dramatically changed over the years."

"In that regard, the Board has decided we need a person with specific skills and experience, particularly in the commercial and business development areas, to lead the organisation as the chief executive officer."

Australia's World Bowls President Darryl Clout has announced major changes for the sport, including moving the sport's headquarters to Melbourne ©World Bowls

The new chief executive will succeed England's Gary Smith, who has held the post for over 20 years and is to move to a newly created role as chief operations officer.

"In selflessly agreeing to step away from his current role, Gary has recognised the need for the appointment of someone with different skills and experience for him to work with to deliver the programmes which we need to grow our position on the world stage," Clout said.

He outlined the need for “more emphasis than ever before in key areas such as Information technology, communications and marketing, revenue raising, broadcast opportunities and strategic planning,”

Australian executive recruitment specialists Michael Catlow are set to handle the search for the new appointment.

The International Federation also "agreed in principle to relocate the World Bowls headquarters to Australia".

World Bowls which was founded in 2001,is set to move in and share offices with Bowls Australia in the Melbourne suburbs.

Australia is scheduled to stage the much re-arranged World Championships at the Gold Coast next year ©Getty Images

As part of the "expression of interest," Bowls Australia is also set to handle future marketing and communications operations on behalf of World Bowls as part of the agreement.

Australia is scheduled to stage the World Championships next year at the Gold Coast, almost three years after it was originally planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Championships are set to open on August 29 in 2023

The Commonwealth Games which has featured bowls in all Games except Kingston 1966, are set to return to Australia in 2026 when they are scheduled to take place in Victoria.

Last year World Bowls set up an Olympics Advisory Group to support the sport's bid for Olympic and Paralympic inclusion at Brisbane 2032.

Bowls Australia chief executive Neil Dalrymple is chairing the panel.