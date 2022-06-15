International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach is expected to join a German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) event to remember events at the Munich 1972 Olympic Games when 11 Israeli team members died as a result of an attack by Arab terrorists.

Bach is set to join European Olympic Committees President Spyros Capralos and DOSB President Thomas Weikert at the Olympic Park on July 1.

"Athletes as well as national and international guests will remember the spirit of optimism of the 'cheerful Games' and commemorate the moment when violence and terror against the Israeli team changed the Olympic Games," said a DOSB statement.

A terrorist cell infiltrated the Olympic Village during the Games and took members of the Israeli team hostage, killing two during the initial attack.

The remaining hostages were later taken to the nearby Furstenfeldbruck Air base where a rescue attempt went wrong and all died in a firefight, along with a Munich policeman caught in the crossfire.

The DOSB will also participate in a memorial event organised by the Bavarian State Government on September 5 which is the exact anniversary of the attack.

In 1972 a memorial service was held in the Munich Olympic Stadium to remember those who died in the attack ©Getty Images

A number of public events have been organised in the region throughout the summer to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Games.

The city of Munich is launching a series of activities in the Olympic Park with an event in the Olympia-Halle indoor arena entitled Festival of Games, Sport and Art scheduled for July 1.

Gold medal winners from the Games are expected to attend throughout the weekend to share their experiences.

A parade through the Olympic Park is to be held on July 2 and Olympic Day will be celebrated on July 3 in association with the National Olympic Academy, disabled sport organisations, the Special Olympics Olympic Academy, the German Disabled Sports Association, the Bavarian Athletics Association, Special Olympics Germany and international cooperation agency "GIZ/Engagement Global".

There will also be celebratory events throughout August in Kiel which staged sailing during the Games.

The Canoe Slalom World Championships is set to begin on July 26 in Augsburg, on a course specially built for the Games, while the Munich Olympic Stadium is set to play host to the European Athletics Championships, which are due to begin on August 15.