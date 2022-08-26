Luxury brand collaborates with Ukrainian Water Polo Federation to help children impacted by war

Luxury fashion brand RDNT has collaborated with the Ukrainian Water Polo Federation (UWPF) for a line of clothing, of which all proceeds will go to a charity platform helping children in Ukraine who are in medical centres.

The brand's owner, Andre Tan, said he was inspired to partner with the UWPF after watching one of the national team's matches.

"It was then that I understood we must collaborate for a noble goal," said Tan.

"We are striving to attract as much attention as possible to water polo in Ukraine and I think that collaboration with a fashion brand is another way to engage a wider audience in this beautiful sport, all while raising funds for children impacted by the war."

Funds will be set to the platform Dobro.ua, which will distribute the raised money for those in hospitals and treatment centres.

All proceeds from the clothing line will go to a charity platform helping children in Ukraine who are impacted by the war ©Ukrainian Water Polo Federation/RDNT

This collection is titled "The Water" and features rippled-water prints with jumpsuits, hoodies, jeans and t-shirts among items on sale.

RDNT calls itself an eco-brand that makes its clothing through recycled plastics and has unisex designs for all to wear.

Russia, with border assistance from Belarus, invaded Ukraine on February 24, with the conflict ongoing past the six-month mark.

This led to international condemnation of Russia and Belarus, who have had their athletes and officials subsequently banned from several international sports, while other International Federations have opted to make these athletes compete neutrally.