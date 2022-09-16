Chile slams "dark day" for football as Castillo ruled eligible to play for Ecuador at FIFA World Cup

The Chilean Football Federation has claimed it is a "dark day" for football after FIFA rejected an appeal over the eligibility of Byron Castillo, paving the way for Ecuador to compete at this year's World Cup in Qatar.

The Football Federation of Chile (ANFP) and Peruvian Football Association both lodged appeals over the defender’s eligibility after the FIFA Disciplinary Committee had dismissed an earlier case.

The ANFP had alleged Castillo was born in Colombia in 1995, not three years later in General Villamil Playas as the Ecuadorian Football Federation claimed.

The FIFA Appeals Committee then examined the case, and concluded that "on the basis of the documents presented, the player was to be considered as holding permanent Ecuadorian nationality in accordance with article five paragraph one of the FIFA regulations governing the application of the statutes."

The ANFP issued a strongly-worded response to the verdict claiming it was "a dark day for football and the credibility of the system."

General secretary of the ANFP Jorge Yunge said: "The footballing world heard a player who helped Ecuador qualify for the FIFA World Cup admit he was born in Colombia and that he gained an Ecuadorian passport using false information.

"No wonder he refused to participate in the FIFA hearing.

"What does it say about Appeal Committee that confronted with all this still they fail to act?

"Of course, we will refer this to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) because the weight of evidence is clear and we urge the Appeal Committee to deliver the grounds of the decision very quickly because there were enough unjustifiable delays and postponements in this case."

The Chilean Football Federation has slammed the FIFA Appeals Committee decision over Byron Castillo's eligibility, and said they will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport ©Getty Images

Castillo participated in eight qualifying matches for Ecuador, with the nation winning 14 points out of 26 in matches where he played.

Lawyer of the ANFP Eduardo Carlezzo added: "I have never seen in my entire life as a lawyer an injustice like this one.

"There are a huge number of documents that, alone, prove without any reasonable doubt that the player was born in Colombia.

"In addition to that, everyone heard his confession, given during an official investigation carried by the own Ecuadorian Federation.

"Furthermore, the player joked with the system by not attending a hearing and nothing of that produced any effect.

"What else is needed?

"It clearly seems that anything we could be able to file would not be enough to validate the claim.

"Sad day for football and for the fair play.

"The message is clear: cheating is allowed.

"We will appeal to CAS."

Ecuador are due to play in the tournament’s opening match against hosts Qatar, scheduled for November 20.