USA Fencing has launched a member wellness programme providing free counselling and mental health services to its members.

Athletes, coaches, officials or other members of the national governing body are invited to contact chief executive Phil Andrews or athlete safety and compliance manager Christina Pachuta, who will then be responsible for connecting the individual with a professional in their area.

All information provided as part of the programme will be strictly confidential.

Andrews welcomed the launch of the initiative.

"USA Fencing has a responsibility to support the mental, physical and emotional health of our membership - particularly our athletes as they work their way through their career in the sport," he said.

"We are pleased to join USA Cycling, USA Weightlifting and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, amongst others, in offering these pro-bono services to support our members."

USA Fencing's member wellness programme is open to athletes, coaches, officials and other members of the national governing body ©Getty Images

Andrews was appointed as USA Fencing chief executive in July, having previously had a nine-year spell with USA Weightlifting.

The programme is aimed at members experiencing any type of mental health strain.

USA Fencing has also vowed to support current or former athletes facing addiction or depression relating to their participation in the sport.

Volunteers to provide counselling as part of the programme are being sought by the organisation, with suitably qualified individuals urged to contact Andrews.