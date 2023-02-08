Paris 2024 today unveiled its sports pictograms and ideas for visual presentation with less than 18 months to go until the Games start - and organisers believe the new designs - or "coat of arms" - will constitute "a cultural revolution" by mixing new elements.

There will be 62 different pictograms, eight of which will be shared by Paralympic sports with the substitution of an Agitos symbol instead of the Olympic Rings.

Overall there will be a move away from the predominant red presentational colour of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics - with blue rather than red being the dominant colour in the stadiums.

The branding has been worked out in close consultation with the Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS), who wanted a different look for the stadiums.

The Stade de France, it was revealed, will have an overall purple look - with a purple track also.

But, for what organisers claim will be the first time, each different venue will be able to customise the main branding scheme.

For instance Marseille, the sailing venue and receiving city for the Olympic Flame, will have the same basic branding but with a different look to Paris.

The pictograms of the Paris 2024 Olympics have been unveiled ©Paris 2024

"Also we want to embody our identity - the Paris 2024 look has to say who we are.

"The third goal, we want to turn the Games into a tour, for our partners in particular."

On the subject of losing red from the Games branding, the organisers added: "We had initial talks with OBS even before the Tokyo Games.

"Tokyo was very red - it was extremely important because of the absence of the public in the stadiums.

"So we showed the initial concept of this look of the Games to OBS before Tokyo.

"And we just considered that we needed to review the exercise with the end of red.

"It is interesting to design a new kind of experience.

"On the field of play we will seek to lower the intensity of the look because sports must remain the star.

"The colour of the surroundings mustn’t prevent people from focusing on the sport.

"We aim at creating the exceptional," organisers said.

Paris 2024 Paralympics pictograms, offering an example of different colouring and presentation ©Paris 2024

"We are obsessed with the idea of innovation, creating experiences and emotions that have not been done before.

"So we bring together components that are not mixed before - it is a cultural revolution and it will offer something unexpected.

"So we have lowered the intensity, but it is still quite present, quite distinctive.

"The look of the Games is not bizarre - you have the impression that it has always been there."

Tony Estanguet, Paris 2024 President, said: "On February 15 the first tickets for the Games will be available and there will be millions of people trying to get them.

"And we want to give a beautiful showcase for the Games, in iconic venues, with innovative visual identity.

"Pictograms are much more than a single image, they are something that rallies athletes and spectators together.

"Not so much a pictogram as a blazon, a coat of arms, so that we can all be proud of the sports we are hosting.

"The look of the Games goes hand-in-hand with the pictograms.

"That is what goes down in history in the footage and the videos, and says something about the country.

"We had three main goals. Firstly we want to invite everyone to the party - after all, it’s been 100 years!

The Stade de France will have a purple look for the Paris 2024 Olympics - and a purple track ©Paris 2024

Julie Matikhine, Paris 2024 brand manager, described some of the approaches for the 62 "coats of arms."

"They exist in both Olympics and Paralympics, but there are eight which will be identical," said Matikhine.

"The coats of arms will be used in different posters, and will be used on social media, and they will also be used on items of Paris 2024 merchandise.

"The look of the sport will have references to Cubism, and our sporting art.

"But it will also reference our history of revolutions, and will reference the cobblestones that we have in all of our cities.

"We like the look of the cobblestone - it is square, and squares can be assembled and disassembled very easily.

"We will have four basic colours, that can be blended with gold and cream.

"But we don’t want red because it is a colour that doesn’t work well for television.

"We decided to do things differently.

"For instance, the Stade de France will be overwhelmingly purple, and that will be the colour of the track."