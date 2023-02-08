Hellenic Olympic Committee says it is against any possible boycott of Paris 2024 Olympics

Hellenic Olympic Committee (HOC) President Spyros Capralos says the organisation is against any possible boycott of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Capralos, who is also the President of the European Olympic Committees, proposed at a Plenary meeting of the HOC that the organisation oppose such a move, with members unanimously adopting his proposal.

During a presentation to members Capralos said: "Greece has participated in all Olympic Games since their revival, has not participated in any boycott in the modern history of the Olympic Games and respects the Olympic Charter.

"Sport and Olympism should not be associated with politics and a possible boycott of the Olympic Games would mainly affect the athletes who are preparing hard to achieve their big dream, which is to participate in one of the most important sporting events.

"We are therefore against any discrimination against athletes."

Members of the Hellenic Olympic Committee unanimously adopted a proposal by the organisation's President Spyros Capralos that the organisation should oppose any possible boycott of Paris 2024 ©Getty Images

During its Plenary meeting, the HOC said it agreed with continued sanctions against Russia and Belarus, and said that it stood in solidarity with the Ukrainian team to ensure the presence of a strong representation from the nation at future Olympics.

The HOC also stated it believed that any possible return for athletes from Russia and Belarus should be done under strict terms of participation.

Finally, the HOC said it agreed with the non-participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus at the forthcoming European Games, due to be held in Krakow, Poland, between June 21 and July 2.

Capralos said in October 2022 that the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes at the European Games, while the country’s invasion of Ukraine continued, was "impossible."

His views echoed those of Organising Committee President Marcin Nowak, who earlier in the same month told insidethegames he believed it was "not possible" to host Russian and Belarusian athletes at the event because "nobody would agree to it."