The Swedish Olympic Committee (SOK) has started "a preliminary study" to analyse the potential of staging the 2030 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

"The preliminary study will show how the Olympics can be shaped based on Sweden's context," SOC Acting President Anders Larsson said.

"We already have pretty much all the arenas required to stage the biggest winter games."

The Nordic nation has entered the race after a meeting with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) last month.

"As a first step, we had a meeting with the IOC about looking at possibility of hosting a future Winter Games in 2030, without obligations on any either side," Larsson said.

"It was clear from our meeting that our previous concept for 2026 was much appreciated.

"What the feasibility study should answer is whether we are ready to move forward in the process."

Sweden was in the race for the 2026 edition of the Winter Games through a joint Stockholm-Are bid before Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo in Italy were awarded the Games.

Reports also suggest that there was a lack of public support in the run up to the 2026 edition.

According to SOC secretary general Åsa Edlund Jönsson the Games in 2030 "could be a campfire to rally Sweden around."

"The idea is to review the concept that existed for the candidacy in 2026, which would mean competitions in several places in Sweden," Jönsson said.

"Here we feel confident that there is great experience in arranging world-class winter championships in the Swedish sports movement."

SOC Acting vice-president Hans von Uthmann will be leading the feasibility study's steering group, with the official saying the nation has "learned a lot from the candidacy in 2026".

Swedish Paralympic Committee President Åsa Llinares Norlin and National Sports Federation chief Björn Eriksson have also expressed their support for the 2030 bid with Eriksson claiming the "Olympics and Paralympic Winter Games in Sweden could offer a boost to the entire Swedish sports movement".

SOC is hoping to put out an interim report of the planned study at its General Assembly on April 20.

Despite being a strong winter sport nation, Sweden has never hosted the Winter Olympics and has failed to win a bid on eight previous occasions.

It has however staged the Summer Games in 1912.

Sapporo in Japan, Salt Lake City in the United States and Vancouver in Canada are also exploring options to stage the Winter Games in seven years.

However, all bids so far are facing some problem or the other.

A new poll found two-thirds opposition for the Sapporo bid and it has been paused for now due to the "damage done" by the Tokyo 2020 bribery scandal.

Meanwhile, Salt Lake City are keen on the 2034 edition to avoid clashing with sponsorships for the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Vancouver also is not certain after the Government of British Columbia announced it would not fund a bid.

A joint bid between Valais in Switzerland and Chamonix in France and resorts in northern Italy last week was put off before it could gather momentum.

The IOC has announced that it might delay its decision on the 2030 hosts until 2024.