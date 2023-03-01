Nepal has become the first nation to be announced as one of the group hosts for the opening round of the Asian Football Confederation women's Olympic football qualification tournament.

The All Nepal Football Association (ANFA) has revealed that it has been given the rights to stage all the matches in Group C.

The group consists of just three teams with Palestine withdrawing from the tournament according to the ANFA.

Nepal are set to take on Vietnam and Taliban-controlled Afghanistan with the matches due to be held at Dasharath Stadium on April 3 and 11.

Group A features Uzbekistan, Jordan, Timor-Leste and Bhutan, while Group B comprises of Myanmar, Iran, Bangladesh and Maldives.

Vietnam are among the teams that are due to face Nepal at the Dasharath Stadium ©Getty Images

Thailand have been named in Group C along with Mongolia, Singapore and Sri Lanka, while the Philippines, Hong Kong, Tajikistan and Pakistan make up Group E.

India are the top ranked team in Group G that also features Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan, while Group F contains Chinese Taipei, Indonesia and Lebanon.

The seven group winners are set to join North Korea, Australia, China, Japan and South Korea - who received byes as the five-highest ranked teams - in the second round.

A total of 12 teams are then set to be divided into three groups with the winner of each and one best runner-up advancing to the third round.

The top two teams from the third round will secure their place at next year’s Olympics in Paris.