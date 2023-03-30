Spain's Pep Clotet has accepted a job as the new coach of Russian Premier League club Torpedo Moscow, despite the country being left largely isolated following its invasion of Ukraine.

The 45-year-old from Barcelona has managed in a number of countries, including his native Spain, Sweden, England and Italy.

His most notable spell was in England with Championship side Birmingham City, where he was responsible for integrating the then 16-year-old Jude Bellingham into a regular role in the first team, launching a career which has seen the teenager now become among the most coveted players in Europe.

Torpedo were promoted back to the Premier League last season but are currently bottom of the table after 20 matches and facing relegation.

Jude Bellingham, one of the most exciting young talents in Europe, was given his opportunity by Pep Clotet when he was manager of English Championship club Birmingham City

The club, which is currently playing at the Luzhniki Stadium, the centrepiece for the 1980 Olympics, while a new ground is built for them, are known for its right-wing supporters.

They often display the Swastika at matches, and some have joined "Espanola", a group of hooligan football fans who have volunteered to fight in the war against Ukraine.

Yaroslav Savin, President of Torpedo Moscow, claimed that the situation in Ukraine, which has led to Russian clubs being banned by Europe’s governing body UEFA, was not discussed with Clotet before his appointment.

"He came to the football club, political issues were not even discussed," Savin told Russia’s official state news agency TASS.

Clotet, who had never visited Moscow before appointed to his new job, told a press conference that he was already learning Russian.

He plans to communicate with his new players in English until he masters the language.

Torpedo Moscow President Yaroslav Savin, right, has claimed that politics were not discussed with Pep Clotet, right, before he accepted the job as the club's new coach

"I saw a lot of Torpedo games, all the latest games plus games from the first part of the season," Clotet told a press conference.

"We need to do a lot of work; I followed the performances of Russian clubs in Europe a lot.

"The league in Russia is very competitive.

"We will do everything possible in order to score as many points as possible in the next matches.

"I had a lot of conversations with the club's management, I liked the ideas, the project, which is focused on the long term.

"It attracted me so much that I could not refuse."