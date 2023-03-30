Russia's double Olympic freestyle skier Pavel Krotov has died suddenly aged 30 after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

Krotov was in the team that won the mixed team aerials gold medals at the 2021 Freestyle Ski World Championships in Almaty.

Russian national team head coach Alexander Pongilsky said Krotov died in his sleep.

It is understood the skier would have required immediate emergency treatment to have any chance of survival.

"Many people remember Pavel as a friendly, personable and courageous person," the Russian Freestyle Federation said.

"We express our deep and sincere condolences to the family, relatives and colleagues of Pavel Krotov."

Russia's Pavel Krotov competed at two Winter Olympics and won team gold at the 2021 Freestyle World Championships in Almaty ©Getty Images

Krotov was born in Yaroslavl in April 1992 and specialised in the aerials.

He represented his country at their home Sochi Winter Olympics in 2014, but failed to qualify for the final.

At the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics he missed out on a medal by one place.

Krotov made his World Championships debut as a teenager but enjoyed his greatest success at the 2021 event in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

As well as helping the team to gold in the aerials, he won solo bronze.

He also secured two individual World Cup wins and is survived by his wife and their son.

In a statement, the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) said: "FIS would like to extend its deepest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Pavel."