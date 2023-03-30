Boxing ambassador goes on tour to promote 2023 Pacific Games

The ambassador programme for this year's Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands has begun its second tour.

A group has headed to the Shortland Islands - part of the Solomon Islands' Western Province.

Boxer Joseph Saimei, a two-time Pacific Games champion in the super-heavyweight division, is the Solomon Islands 2023 ambassador on the trip.

Saimei is from the Shortland Islands which has become known for producing some of the country's best boxers.

The ambassador tour is an effort to promote the Pacific Games across the host nation and raise awareness about sport and its benefits.

Athletes will share their experiences and hope to inspire the next generation.

"I am very grateful and so proud to go on this ambassadors' tour back to my people, in my homeland, the Shortland Islands," said Saimei.

"Being recognised by the Pacific Games as an ambassador for Sol2023 is indeed something to be proud off.

The ambassador tour will take athletes all over the Solomon Islands ©Sol 2023

"I am prepared and very much look forward to this tour.

"To be able to share my knowledge and experiences about boxing, inspire and encourage young aspiring boxers to pursue their dreams, and work hard toward achieving it - become boxing champions in the future."

Six communities will be visited in the Shortland Islands - Maleai, Tuha, Toumoa, Kariki, Harapa and Falamai.

The first ambassador tour saw sprinter Jim Marau visit communities in Central, North and North East Guadalcanal.

Eight other ambassadors are due to go out on tour.