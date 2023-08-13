The World Taekwondo Octagon Diamond Games is set to be among four premier events to be staged in Gangwon-Chuncheon later this month.

It will be the second time the tournament has been held after last year’s inaugural edition in Goseong in South Korea.

The format sees athletes fight it out inside an octagonal structure, allowing them to utilise the boundaries, while the event also uses new gamification effects for broadcast viewers.

Athletes are set to be compete in the individual event comprising of eight men’s and eight women’s weight divisions as well as pair and team competitions.

The tournament has been included in the inaugural Gangwon-Chuncheon World Taekwondo Cultural Festival, scheduled to begin on Friday (August 18) and conclude the following Thursday (August 24).

Around 15,000 athletes, officials and tourists from around 60 nations are set to compete in four premier events.

World Taekwondo Demonstration Team Championships is one of four events that are set to be held at the inaugural Gangwon-Chuncheon World Taekwondo Cultural Festival ©World Taekwondo

As well as the World Taekwondo Octagon Diamond Games, Gangwon-Chuncheon is due to play host the World Taekwondo Beach Championships, the World Para Taekwondo Open Challenge and the first-ever edition of the World Taekwondo Demonstration Team Championships.

It will be the first time the World Taekwondo Beach Championships has been staged in Asia and will see athletes compete in the disciplines of recognised poomsae, freestyle poomsae and technical breaking along with the freestyle dynamic kicks and breaking challenge.

The World Taekwondo Demonstration Team Championships will feature a team performance and freestyle performance.

Both events will include under-17 and over-17 divisions featuring seven teams made up of a minimum of two males and two females.

Under the rules, each team’s performance is expected to last around five minutes and showcase self-defence and breaking techniques.

The competition will be a cut-off format with teams being judged on synchronisation, team composition, presentation, staging and difficulty.