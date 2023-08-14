Ukraine Prime Minister warns Paris 2024 boycott if Russia allowed to compete as NOCU yet to take a call

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has warned that the country is "ready to boycott" Paris 2024 along with a coalition of 35 states if Russia and Belarus are allowed to compete.

Shmyhal's comments comes after the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine (NOCU) said that it is yet to formulated "a final position on this complex issue".

"Ukraine is determined," Ukraine Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

"A powerful international coalition for fair sports has been formed, which includes 35 states.

"Together we are ready to boycott the Olympic Games if Russia and Belarus are allowed to participate in competitions."

Earlier today, NOCU President and the country’s Sports Minister Vadym Gutzeit had been quoted by Japanese agency Kyodo News that they had dropped plans to stay away from Paris 2024 if Russians and Belarussians were given the chance to compete under a neutral flag.

The NOCU have moved swiftly to clarify Gutzeit's comments, who was quoted by Kyodo as saying: "Our athletes need to be at the Olympics.

"Our flag will be at the Opening Ceremony, at the competitions, our athletes will represent our state so that everyone in the world will see that Ukraine is, was and will be."

The NOCU insisted this does not mean they had given a green light to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to go to Paris 2024.

The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine claims they will not make any decision about competing at Paris 2024 until closer to the time ©NOCU

"As of now, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has not officially invited Russia and Belarus to participate in the Olympic Games," the NOCU told insidethegames in a statement.

"The decision whether the athletes from these two countries would be allowed to compete under a neutral flag is still unknown.

"As a result, the NOC of Ukraine has not yet formulated a final position on this complex issue.

"We are working diligently to understand all aspects of this unprecedented situation and will provide our official position once all relevant factors have been considered."

Ukraine’s Sports Ministry, under Gutzeit, had announced in April that athletes from the country would not be allowed to compete in events where competitors from Belarus and Belarus were taking part.

They softened their stance last month when it became clear that Ukrainian athletes were in danger of missing out on Paris 2024 qualifying opportunities if they did not compete in events where International Federations were allowing Russian and Belarussian athletes to take part.

Among the events that Ukraine boycotted were the World Judo Championships in Doha and the World Taekwondo Championships in Baku.

A ban on Ukrainian athletes competing alongside Russians was lifted last month after they missed out on opportunities to qualify for Paris 2024 ©World Taekwondo

"Ukrainian athletes are currently participating in qualifying events for the Olympic Games, only if athletes from the said countries are participating, having been allowed by international federations under the status of individual neutral athletes and having adhered to the strict conditions of neutrality imposed by each respective IF," the NOCU told insidethegames.

"Many IFs continue the stance on not allowing the athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete, and the NOC of Ukraine is of great support of this stance.

"Furthermore, the NOC of Ukraine will continue to stand firm by the values that underpin the Olympic movement.

"Peace in Ukraine is non-negotiable, and it is our firm belief that the Olympic Games should not be a platform to whitewash or legitimize actions that are in complete contradiction to these values.

"We will maintain the dialogue with our athletes, the IOC, and international partners to ensure that our actions reflect these principles.

"Any further changes to the position of the NOC of Ukraine will be announced as required."