Infantino cuts ribbon on new Papua New Guinea FA headquarters in Port Moresby

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has visited Port Moresby to open the new headquarters of the Papua New Guinea Football Association (PNGFA).

He also visited the Solomon Islands to see how football is developing in the island nation.

In the Papua New Guinea capital, Infantino met with the country's Prime Minister James Marape to discuss ways of developing football in the country.

The new PNGFA headquarters were built with support from the FIFA Forward programme which aims to help finance football projects around the world.

It has also provided funding to the Papua New Guinea women's team to enable them to take part in fixtures.

"This is a football country and I would like to congratulate the Government, the Papua New Guinea Football Association led by President John Kapi Natto, and everyone involved for the fantastic work being done to provide young girls and boys the opportunity to pursue their dreams through playing our beautiful game," said Infantino.

International Olympic Committee member Infantino then visited the Solomon Islands for the first time, where he was shown around the headquarters of the Solomon Islands Football Federation (SIFF) and met with the island's Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare.

During the meeting Sogavare committed to allocating a stadium on the island to women's football.





Infantino used his visits to stress that the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup was being enjoyed by everyone across the Pacific region.

"This celebration of women's football is the celebration of Oceania's World Cup, and the success belongs to everyone in the Pacific," he said.

Footballing development is planned in multiple forms in Papua New Guinea which is due to be involved in the Oceania Professional League.

The competition is due to start in 2025 under the Oceania Football Confederation's organisation.





Infantino states it will provide more opportunities for local players to develop and move to other continents if they wish to.

Kapi Natto claimed the PNGFA is planning to build new facilities in all four regions of the country with FIFA Forward support.

"FIFA Forward funding is very, very important - if we have talents and we do not have facilities, we cannot develop a new generation," he said.

"This Forward funding that comes to us is to build better facilities, better playing fields, and provide a better training environment for all the young people so they can come and learn as much as they can about football."

In the Solomon Islands, FIFA Forward funding is set to be used towards the construction of five provincial technical development centres by the end of 2026.