The Peruvian capital of Lima has been reinstated as host city for the 2024 World Athletics U20 Championships after concerns over social unrest and natural disasters have diminished.

The Peruvian Athletics Federation informed World Athletics in April that political instability and heavy floods and landslides in January which caused widespread destruction of homes and basic infrastructure meant they and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) would be unable to stage the event next year.

The Peruvian Government reported that around a million people had been left in need of urgent assistance.

However, World Athletics said, "the situation has stabilised in Lima and with strong backing from the Peruvian Government, the Peruvian Federation has confirmed that it is now able to host the event from August 26-31, 2024 as previously scheduled."



Lima successfully staged the 2019 Pan American Games.

Meanwhile, San Diego and Copenhagen have been announced as hosts of the second and third editions of the World Athletics Road Running Championships in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

And Eugene, Oregon, has been chosen to stage the 2026 World Athletics U20 Championships.

These decisions were announced today following the 231st meeting of the world governing body’s Council in Budapest, where the 19th World Athletics Championships will start on Saturday (August 19).

The awards to the United States build on the policy of trying to "catalyse growth" of the sport following last year's World Athletics Championships in Eugene.

This year’s Diamond League final will be held in Eugene from September 16 to 17, and the World Athletics Cross Country Championships of 2026 are destined for Tallahassee - two years ahead of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said: "We are grateful that so many great cities around the world are interested in hosting our events and we’re delighted with the quality of the candidates we have had to choose from to host these World Athletics Series events over the next three years.

"The standard of bids is so high that we would like to encourage those who were not successful today to continue talking to us about staging future events."

The inaugural World Athletics Road Running Championships, which will include championship distances of one mile, 5 kilometre and half marathon, will be held in Riga, Latvia, on October 1 this year and will include mass-participation in all.

The event, which will be held annually from 2025, is proving to be a popular property for prospective host cities, according to World Athletics.

"I’m proud San Diego is the first US city to have the opportunity to host the World Athletics Road Running Championships - another success that showcases our city as a premier global destination for sports tourism," said San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria.

Max Siegel, the USA Track and Field chief executive, said: "We extend our congratulations to San Diego for being awarded the 2025 World Road Running Championships.

"This event will showcase the beauty of the city and the spirit of the athletes who will grace its roads."

Copenhagen returns as a host city after successfully staging the World Athletics Half Marathon Championships in 2014.

"With a strong city brand, a leading position in the green transition, and extensive expertise in utilising urban spaces for hosting events, Copenhagen stands as one of the foremost event cities worldwide," said Mikkel Aaro-Hansen, chief executive at Wonderful Copenhagen.

Danish Athletics Federation President Simone Frandsen added: "Following our successful introduction of recreational runners in the World Half Marathon Championships 2014 and the acclaimed World Cross Country Championships 2019, we once again pledge our dedication to design a spectacular experience."

The recently rebuilt Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, which hosted last year’s World Athletics Championships, will stage the World Athletics U20 Championships for the second time in 2026, having first played host in 2014.

"Hayward Magic inspires amazing performances on the track, generates meaningful collaborations in our research facilities and classrooms, and energises fans, alumni and friends the world over," said University of Oregon President Karl Scholz.

Tracktown USA chief executive Michael Reilly added: "Hayward Field will serve as the perfect theatre for showcasing the sport's emerging talent.

"This event will continue building the legacy from WCH Oregon22, and further our ongoing commitment to serving the world's best athletes."

Among other decisions, the Council approved the dates for the Guangzhou 2025 World Athletics Relays, which will be held from May 10 to 11 2025.