French state due to invest hundreds of thousands more into Paris 2024 surfing

The French Government is set to provide more than €600,000 (£512,000/$654,000) in additional funding for the Paris 2024 surfing events scheduled to take place in Tahiti.

France's Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra led a delegation including Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin and Minister of the Overseas Philippe Vigier to discuss Teahupo'o's hosting of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games surfing competition.

The village is due to stage competition from July 27 to 30 next year, prompting the officials to visit until Saturday (August 19).

They have participated in a meeting dedicated to the security strategy for the events before inspecting the competition sites while Government funding has been approved for the judges' tower.

"This is not a small investment since we are at €2.7 million (£2.3 million/$2.9 million) for the construction of the tower," Vigier said, as reported by Le Figaro, about the new aluminium structure.

"The State will be there since we decided yesterday to come with €628,000 (£536,000/$685,000) to finance the project."

The existing judges' tower is due to be replaced with an aluminium structure for Paris 2024 ©Getty Images

Oudéa-Castéra claims that the organisers are on track despite prior concerns over logistical and social aspects.

Relations between some inhabitants of Teahupo'o and Paris 2024 are said to have been under strain as some are protesting proposed works at the marina and the choice of the Puunui Hotel to house athletes.

"The work is progressing well on the three celebration areas that will allow the population to see this event up close," Oudéa-Castéra said, as reported by Le Figaro.

"We are vigilant that there is a minimisation of the ecological impact of these Games."

Regardless of Oudéa-Castéra's reassurances, the town's 1,500 residency remains concerned over the potential environmental damage to the ocean and surrounding areas.

Some are worried about how Tahiti will cope with the influx of people and infrastructure required for the event.

The judges' viewing tower, which is set to be built in the water, may need to hold four times as many people as other events held in Teahupo'o such as the World Surf League Tahiti Pro which is currently taking place.

The tower may need to be able to accommodate for four times as many people as needed for other surfing events in Teahupo'o ©Getty Images

Around 600 police and gendarmes are due to be stationed for 10 days in Tahiti during the Games in order to bolster security.

Darmanin is also wary of countering possible dangers.

"There will be a special welcome at the airport so that all those who want to come to Polynesia can do so in excellent conditions," he said, as reported by Le Figaro.

"We also need to protect athletes and provide maritime and drone coverage.

"We must fight against malicious drones which are a new threat."