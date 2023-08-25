FISU President says Budapest would be "ideal host" for Summer World University Games

International University Sports Federation (FISU) Acting President Leonz Eder has travelled to Hungary's capital Budapest during the World Athletics Championships here, describing the city as "an ideal host" for a future FISU World University Games.

Swiss official Eder met with Government officials Ádám Schmidt, the State Secretary for Sport, and Roland Liszkai, head of the Unit of International Sport Relations of State Secretariat for Sport, during his visit.

He encouraged Budapest to advance plans to bid for the a future Summer edition of the FISU Games.

FISU reported Schmidt underlined the importance of university sport for the Hungarian Government and offered "great interest" in staging the multi-sport event.

Eder also met with the Polish President of the European University Sports Association Adam Roczek and Hungarian University Sports Federation President Lajos Mocsai, secretary general Péter Juhász and director of international relations Ancic-Valkai Ágnes during his visit.

The National Athletics Centre has been built to host the World Athletics Championships to add to the venues in Budapest.

It holds 35,000 which is set to be reduced to 14,000 after the Championships.

Eder underlined Budapest's capability of hosting the FISU Games.

©Getty Images

"Budapest has already most of the required sport facilities in highest quality and standards, the tradition of well developed sports at the Hungarian Universities was further developed in recent years, therefore Budapest would be an ideal host for the FISU Games," he said.

Hungary is already due to host next year's European Universities Games in Debrecen and Miskolc.

Budapest staged the event formerly known as the Universiade in 1965, but has not done so since.

Hungary is thought likely to rekindle its interest in hosting the Olympics and Paralympics for the first time in 2036, but the Governments claims it has not officially committed to this.

Eder's visit came following the return of the Summer edition of the FISU Games in Chengdu, which concluded on August 8 after a two-year delay due to COVID-19 issues in China.

FISU has secured hosts for the next three editions of the FISU Games in Rhine-Ruhr in Germany for 2025, Chungcheong in South Korea for 2027 and North Carolina in the United States for 2029.