Asics has signed a new contract with the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to be the official supplier for its uniforms at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

This contract builds on the relationship the Japanese company and the IPC had at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and will involve Asics providing sportswear and shoes to IPC staff at Paris 2024.

"Asics has a strong commitment to promoting and developing Para sports globally, working closely with a number of Paralympians, National Paralympic Committees, and National Federations," an IPC statement read.

"Asics has a long-term vision, Vision 2030, which has the theme of Lifetime Athletes in All of Us on top of its abiding philosophy of 'a sound mind in a sound body'.

"Through this contract, Asics aims to contribute to IPC’s vision of 'making for an inclusive world through Para sport.'"

IPC President Andrew Parsons has welcomed the renewal of the Asics deal supplying kit and shoes for the Paris 2024 Paralympics ©ITG

IPC President Andrew Parsons commented: "Asics have been a committed supporter of the wider Paralympic Movement for many years now, most recently at the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020, so the IPC is very pleased to once more be supported by Asics at the Paralympic Games Paris 2024."

Yasuhito Hirota, President and chief executive of the Asics Corporation, added: "We are proud to be able to support the IPC and provide its staff with their uniform for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

"The Paralympians' courage and determination give dreams and hope to people around the world.

"We admire the IPC’s desire to create a more inclusive world for all persons with disabilities.

"Asics will continue to contribute to the development of the Paralympic Movement, as well as to a society where anyone can have both a sound mind and a sound body through sport."

The Asics philosophy derives from a line written by the Roman satirical poet Juvenal - "mens sana in corpore sano" - meaning a sound mind in a healthy body.

Founder Kihachiro Onitsuka altered the Latin phrase, replacing "mens" with "anima" - or spirit - to give an easier acronym, although the translation used replicates the original.