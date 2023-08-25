Chair Lavillenie among three re-elected to World Athletics Athletes' Commission and joined by new members

Spanish racewalker Diego García, American sprinter Jasmine Todd and British sprinter Adam Gemili have been elected to the World Athletics Athletes' Commission here, and three members including chair Renaud Lavillenie were re-elected.

Deputy chair for the Commission's previous mandate Dame Valerie Adams and Aisha Praught-Leer have also received fresh four-year terms.

Syria's Majd Eddin Ghazal, Uganda's Halimah Nakaayi and China's Su Bingtian were unsuccessful in their re-election campaigns.

The members elected through to 2027 join six athletes who were elected last year, with a further six set to be appointed by the World Athletics Council in the next month.

London 2012 men's Olympic pole vault champion Lavillenie of France and New Zealand's two-time women's shot put Olympic champion Dame Valerie have served as chair and deputy chair respectively since 2019, entitling them to places on the World Athletics Council.

Chair and deputy chair positions are set to be decided by the Commission when the six appointed members are finalised.

Lavillenie vowed to "follow the work we have done the last four years to represent the athletes voice" in his election campaign, while Dame Valerie wanted "to be a strong voice for all athletes around the world and to continue to grow this amazing sport of athletics".

Jamaican Praught-Leer, a women's 3,000 metres steeplechase champion at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, was the other representative re-elected to the Commission, and wants "to grow the sport in a way that centres athletes' rights, earning potential and fair play".

The three re-elected members polled the most votes, with Dame Valerie receiving 627, Lavillenie 604 and Praught-Leer 559.

Of the new members, García won men's 20 kilometres race walk bronze at last year's European Championships in Munich, Todd helped the United States to women's 4x100m relay at the World Athletics Championships in Doha in 2019, and Gemili has contributed to three medal-winning British men's 4x100m relay teams at the World Championships.

García was fourth in the vote with 553, Todd fifth with 546 and Gemili sixth with 542.

The six members elected in Budapest join six elected at last year's World Championships and six set to be appointed by the World Athletics Council on the Athletes' Commission ©World Athletics

Race walker García promised to work to ensure all athletes have place in the sport.

"In recent years, we have seen how the aspirations of many athletes have been blocked when participation quotas, championships and even entire specialties have been reduced," he said.

"It is no secret that events such as the 200m, the 10,000m, the triple jump, the hammer throw or the race walk are not in the future plans of many advisors of our institutions.

"However, there are other ways to face suppression, to face the elimination of athletes from their habitat.

"The transformation that athletics needs begins by placing athletes at the centre of the debate.

"And from there it will be much easier to find a way forward together."

Terms came to an end for Belgium's Kevin Borlée, London 2012 3,000m steeplechase bronze medallist Milcah Chemos Cheywa of Kenya, Bernard Lagat of the US who won two men's 1500m Olympic medals with Kenya, Kazakhstan's three-time triple jump Olympic medallist Olga Rypakova, former 100m Commonwealth Games champion Akani Simbine of South Africa and sprinter Marie-Josée Ta Lou of Ivory Coast, a three-time World Championships medallist.

Spanish race walker Diego García insisted athletes should be at "the centre of the debate" regarding the future of athletics ©Getty Images

They did not seek re-election.

A total of 14 candidates had stood for election, with Nigeria's Rilwan Alowonle, Slovenia's Lia Apostolovski, Brazil's Samory Fraga, Argentina's Germán Chiaraviglio and Lithuania's Airinė Palšytė unsuccessful in their bids.

To be eligible to stand, athletes were required to have competed at one of the last two World Championships, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics or entered this year's World Championships in Budapest.

Voting was open to accredited athletes electronically rather than by a paper ballot for the first time.

The six members elected in Budapest join six elected at the World Championships in Eugene last year on the Commission - Ivet Lalova-Collio of Bulgaria, Anna Ryzhykova of Ukraine, Léa Sprunger of Switzerland, The Netherlands' Lisanne de Witte, Canada's Matthew Hughes and Toshikazu Yamanishi of Japan.