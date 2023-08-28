World Teqball Championships to be held outside Europe for first time after host for 2023 event announced

Bangkok has been awarded hosting rights for this year's World Teqball Championships, making it the first city outside of Europe to stage the event.

The Thai capital is scheduled to stage the sixth edition of the Championships from November 29 to December 3 with television channel MONO29 due to broadcast matches live.

"Teqball is a celebration of different cultures coming together and performing their different style," said International Teqball Federation (FITEQ) chairman Viktor Huszár.

"Teqball is mixing traditional sports in the most universal way.

"In 2023, the Teqball World Championships will be held in Thailand bringing the most skilled teqers in the world together.

"We cannot wait to see the best athletes of teqball against each other in the incredible capital city of Thailand."

A total of five tournaments are due to be played in men's and women's singles and doubles as well as mixed doubles.

Previous editions of the Championships have taken place in Reims, Gliwice, Nuremberg, and twice in Budapest.

The 8,000-seat Indoor Stadium Hua Mark, which was built in 1966 and renovated in 2012, is planned to serve as the venue.

The Indoor Stadium Hua Mark is set to stage this year's World Teqball Championships from November 29 to December 3 ©AVC

"We are truly excited to host the first-ever World Teqball Championships outside of Europe," said Ronnachai Munchusoontornkul, President of the Teqball Association of Thailand.

"In the last couple of years, teqball became huge in Thailand and we had a dream that just became true.

"The sixth edition of teqball's most prestigious event will be held in Bangkok and I am sure, that our athletes will do their best in front of jam-packed grandstands and we expect a record number of participants."

Athletes will be able to qualify for the events via national qualifier events while just one representative per country is able to compete in the single events and up to three, including a reserve, for doubles events.

At last year's Championships in Nuremberg, 211 athletes from 55 nations participated and FITEQ expects more in both numbers as Teqball has now 153 national federations.

Officials hope the Thai hosting can help to develop teqball in the region.

"Teqball in Southeast Asia has the potential to grow by leaps and bounds, and we are very happy to be able to continue this momentum with the Teqball Association of Thailand, which is hosting the 2023 edition of the Teqball World Championships in Bangkok," said FITEQ commercial and events director Gábor Felegyi.

"I would like to thank the special contribution to our head of partnerships, Raphael Chen as well as the whole team to bring teqball to the rest of Asia through Thailand."