Sliding Centre tender for 2026 Winter Olympics to be revealed next week if call is successful

The company set to construct the Cortina Sliding Centre for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, if any have come forward, is set to be revealed next week.

The Milan Cortina 2026 Organising Committee put out a revised call to five firms in the hopes that one would agree to carry out work to the venue due to stage bobsleigh, luge, and skeleton events at the Games.

Earlier this month, organisers confirmed that no offers had been received after the end of the initial part of the tender procedure which began on June 5 but the process still had between four and five weeks remaining.

After failing to attract an offer from an open call to companies, the Games' body responsible for overseeing venue readiness Società Infrastrutture Milano Cortina 2026 (SIMICO) sent targeted invitations to the unnamed quintet.

SIMICO is willing to allow 50 per cent of the work to be subcontracted by whoever takes it on, in the hope that it makes the proposal more attractive.

Costs for the facility have skyrocketed with the original expected figure of €41.7 million (£36.5 million/$45.3 million) increasing to €85 million (£72.9 million/$92.5 million).

Time is running out for the construction of the facility as a deadline of November 2025 has been set for its completion.

It is due to be on the same site as the Eugenio Monti track which hosted competition at the 1956 Cortina d'Ampezzo Winter Olympics.

There is potential that Milan Cortina 2026's sliding sports will be moved to Innsbruck in Austria if no company is willing to construct the planned venue ©Getty Images

SIMICO had first put a price of around €80 million (£68 million/$87 million) for the contract but may have to increase the reward due to the worrying lack of interest.

An "acceleration bonus" has been offered to the company that takes on the project which has a maximum of 28 months allowed for construction.

Initial preparations for the venue were completed earlier this year, including demolition-controlled work near the track to clear the way for new installations.

There are concerns in Italy that any delays could scupper those plans and lead sliding sports to be moved to Innsbruck in Austria or St Moritz in Switzerland which have been recommended as alternative venues by the International Olympic Committee Evaluation Commission.

Protestors have made their feelings known about the millions required to develop the new facility.

Hundreds gathered at the Piazza Angelo Dibona saying that money should go towards renovations for Cortina d'Ampezzo's cycle paths, public buildings, cinema, and swimming pool instead.

Plans for the new facility will see parts of the track from the 1956 Games preserved while an upgraded refrigeration system and new arrivals building are due to be installed.