The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) has announced the launch a new three-year trial that aims to guarantee a minimum income for singles players inside the top 250 in the world.

"Baseline" which the ATP describe as a "transformative financial security programme" is set to begin next year with the organisation vowing to step in to cover any shortfall if a player’s prize money earnings drop below the threshold.

Under the plan, players in the top 100 have been guaranteed $300,000 (£238,000/€278,000).

The levels have also been set at $150,000 (£119,000/€139,000) for players ranked from 101st to 175th and $75,000 (£60,000/€69,000) from 176th to 250th.

The ATP claimed that the trial represented "a significant step towards ensuring a greater number of players can make a sustainable living from the sport".

"This assurance will empower players to plan their seasons with greater certainty, focus on their game and invest in their teams," a statement from the ATP read.

ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi, left, said the new initiative represented the organisation's committment to players' careers ©Getty Images

"This includes covering the expenses of coaches and personal physios, as well as travel."

The ATP said that it expected between 30 and 45 players to receive financial support through Baseline each season, with eligibility determined based on a range of criteria.

This includes a player’s ranking, career prize money earnings, and number of events played.

The ATP has pledged to provide support to players who play fewer than nine events on the ATP Tour and Challenger Tour circuits in a season because of injury.

The levels have been set at $200,000 (£159,000/€185,000) for players in the top 100 as well as $100,000 (£79,000/€93,000) for those in the top 175 and $50,000 (£40,000/€46,000) for top-250 players.

Another element in the Basement programme is "newcomer investment" with the ATP looking to offer "rising stars" the chance to access $200,000 (£159,000/€185,000) when they break into the top 125 for the first time.

It is expected to be paid in advance of the following season and offset against prize money earnings.

"We’re beyond excited to introduce Baseline," said ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi.

"This initiative is a complete shift in the way tennis approaches player finances.

Grigot Dimitrov said the Baseline programme would give players "peace of mind" ©Getty Images

"It represents our commitment to the players and their careers - fostering an environment where they can thrive and elevate the sport.

"It is also just the start of what we hope to achieve.

"Our ambition is to expand this game-changing initiative in the years to come."

Bulgarian tennis star Grigor Dimitrov, who is on the ATP Player Advisory Council, described Baseline as a "game-changer".

"Being a professional tennis player comes with incredible rewards, but it's also a challenging journey, especially for those starting their careers," said Dimitrov.

"Knowing that we have a safety net through the minimum guarantee and injury protection pillars gives us peace of mind, allowing us to focus on our game and strive for success.

"This truly shows the ATP's commitment to the players and the future of our sport."

The trail is set to run until 2026 which the ATP says will serve as an "initial proof of concept" before deciding whether to expand funding in future.