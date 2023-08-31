New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) President Liz Dawson has hailed Kereyn Smith's credentials in the latter's bid to become Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) President.

NZOC nominated Smith as a candidate for the role where she will stand against fellow CGF vice-president Chris Jenkins of Wales.

Smith is former chief executive and secretary general of NZOC, having served from 2011 to 2021, making her the first woman to be offered the role.

She is claimed to have a track record of inclusive leadership, good governance, and a deep respect for athletes.

"We know Kereyn has what it takes to bring strength and modernity to the movement," said NZOC President Liz Dawson.

"Commonwealth Sport is hugely important to New Zealand and moments created at the Games have helped shape who we are as a proud, sporting nation.

NZOC President Liz Dawson, pictured, believes Kereyn Smith will be able to "enhance" Commonwealth sport ©NZOC

"We're honoured to be supporting her candidacy.

"Kereyn is future-focused with ambition and clarity of vision.

"She sees opportunities for Commonwealth Sport and the Games to create greater impact, connecting new audiences in exciting, innovative and sustainable ways.

"If elected, we have no doubt she'll enhance Commonwealth Sport, accelerating pathways to inclusive sport and communities and ensuring athletes, and each of the diverse 74 Commonwealth Games Associations are front and centre of the movement."

NZOC has also nominated its Board member and former international hockey player Graham Child as Oceania representative on the CGF Sports Committee.

He was previously the chairman of Hockey NZ and was a Board member for the 2017 World Masters Games in Auckland.

Kereyn Smith is standing against fellow CGF vice-president Chris Jenkins for the organisation's Presidency ©CGF

Smith is looking to succeed Dame Louise Martin as President, with the decision to be announced at the CGF's General Assembly in Singapore, which is scheduled for November 14 to 15.

Scottish official Dame Louise is reaching the end of her maximum two four-year terms, having first been elected in Auckland in 2015.

The winner of the election is set to become the CGF's ninth President.

Whoever is successful has a mountainous task on their hands of trying to find a replacement host for the 2026 Commonwealth Games which was supposed to take place in Victoria before the Australian host withdrew last month.

Two previous leaders have been from New Zealand in Arthur Porritt and Sir Alex Ross covering a period from 1950 to 1982 in successive spells.