Bach claims there is "strong case" for India to host 2036 Olympic Games

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has said there is a "strong case" for India to host the Olympic Games in 2036.

Indian Sports Minister Anurag Thakur reiterated last month that the country was looking to bid for the event.

It followed comments he made last year, saying that a brief of the bid would be presented to the IOC when its Session is held in Mumbai from October 15 to 17.

Bach has welcomed the suggestion that India's possible hosting of the Games would be discussed next month.

"That's up to India," Bach told CNBC-TV18.

"Here our doors and hearts are wide open.

"There is a strong case for the reasons I am giving and seeing how India is flourishing and developing and how India now is embracing Olympic sports.

"So, there is great potential for both.

"India can play a much more important role in the Olympic Movement and for the Olympic Movement to have such a growth potential as with India.

"It's of course very welcome."

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has been suggested as the Opening Ceremony venue for an Olympic Games in India ©Getty Images

It has been reported that the state of Gujarat is interested in playing host, including plans for an Opening Ceremony in Ahmedabad.

The city is home to the Narendra Modi Stadium which boasts the largest capacity venue in the world with seating for 132,000 people.

Thakur has claimed that the stadium's namesake and President is an avid sports fan, which would be pivotal for the potential bid.

"We had dialogues sometimes and there were different indications from both the Indian Olympic Association and from the side of the central Government," Bach said.

"This is great news for the entire Olympic Movement.

"India is the most populous nation on this planet.

"India, with its flourishing sports movement is going beyond the more traditional sports and embracing more and more Olympic sports.

"It's a really welcome initiative by India."

Indian Sports Minister Anurag Thakur is planning for discussions around the country's potential bid to take place at the IOC Session in Mumbai next month ©Getty Images

India recorded its biggest ever Olympic medal tally at Tokyo 2020 with one gold, two silvers, and four bronze medals.

It was also the country's largest athlete delegation, with 124, which marked the fourth consecutive increase in the figure.

India last hosted a major multi-sport event in 2010, when New Delhi staged the Commonwealth Games.

At least 10 countries have expressed an interest in staging the Summer Olympic Games 13 years from now including confirmed plans to bid from Turkey, Indonesia, and Mexico.

The IOC's Future Host Commission will be responsible for identifying and proposing hosts to the Executive Board.

The 2036 hosts could be the second to be selected under the new procedure, following Brisbane 2032.