The Italian Rugby Federation (FIR) is eyeing up a bid for a future edition of the Rugby World Cup and hopes to capitalise on the country's joint hosting of football's 2032 European Championship.

Italy and Turkey were awarded hosting rights for the UEFA competition unopposed earlier this month.

The FIR hopes that potential renovations to sporting facilities that take place for the tournament will help Italy to submit attractive bids for rugby's flagship events in the men's and women's game.

"The federal President expressed the satisfaction of the Italian rugby movement for the awarding of the 2032 European Football Championship to Italy following the success of the FIGC [Italian Football Federation] bid, hoping that the continental event will accelerate the process of modernisation of the high-level sports facilities necessary to allow our country to compete for the assignment of one of the future editions of the Rugby World Cup," read an FIR statement.

The revelation came during a meeting of the FIR's Federal Council that was held as an online conference.

If successful, it would be Italy's first time hosting the Rugby World Cup.

The FIR hopes that Italy's co-hosting of the 2032 UEFA European Championship will see improvements made to venues, therefore strengthening Italian Rugby World Cup bids ©Getty Images

The 2035 edition is the next available as Australia is set to host in 2027 before the tournament heads to the United States for the first time in 2031.

The FIGC has submitted a list of 10 proposed venues for Euro 2032, with five due to be selected for the final tournament alongside a quintet of Turkish stadiums.

The Italian rugby team's home venue of the Stadio Olimpico in Rome is one of the proposed 10.

It is joined by Milan's San Siro, set to host the Opening Ceremony of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, Bari's Stadio San Nicola, Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence, Juventus Stadium in Turin, the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna, Genoa's Stadio Luigi Ferraris, and the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi in Verona.

The unbuilt 30,000-seater Unipol Stadium in Cagliari makes up the shortlist.

At the time of the FIGC candidacy, the FIR expressed its support and also stated that it would look to bid for the next available women's Rugby World Cup in 2037.

England are due to host in 2025 before Australia in 2029 and the US in 2033.