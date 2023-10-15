Olympic medallists Logan Martin of Australia and the United States' Hannah Roberts have clinched the International Cycling Union BMX Freestyle World Cup overall titles following the final event of the season in China.

Tokyo 2020 champion Martin prevailed in Bazhong after a sensational men's final that saw just 1.04 points separate the top three riders.

He posted a remarkable score of 96.74 to pip Britain's Kieran Reilly and Frenchman Anthony Jeanjean on 96.56 and 95.70, respectively.

It capped off a winning season for Martin that saw him finish top of the men's standings with 3,820 points.

Reilly and Jeanjean followed behind him once again with 2,910 and 2,890.

Martin was victorious in three out of the four events this season, with the win only eluding him in Brussels in July.

The 2023 UCI #BMXFreestyleWC comes to an end and it’s another overall series win for both Hannah Roberts and Logan Martin. 🏆



Congratulations to all our podium riders and to those who took to the ramps throughout the year. 👏



Women Elite



🥇 Hannah Roberts 🇺🇸 | 3,700

🥈 Sibei… pic.twitter.com/lWJXQxA14k — UCI BMX Freestyle (@UCI_BMX_FS) October 15, 2023

The women's event in Sichuan Province saw Roberts deny the host country a one-two finish.

She recorded a best run total of 91.00 to pip Sibei Sun to silver by 0.80.

However, the 22-year-old Olympic silver medallist was unable to take top spot as Yawen Deng got the better of her with 93.84 points.

She was still all smiles though as the win confirmed her season success atop the overall standings on 3,700 points from four events.

Roberts won in the first leg in the Saudi Arabian town of Diriyah but settled for second in both Montpellier and Brussels as Zhou Huimin won gold.

Poor finishes in the other legs from Zhou meant she ended up in third overall with 2,920 points, just 10 behind compatriot Sibei.