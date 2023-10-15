South Africa pipped France to the Rugby World Cup semi-finals by a single point in a scintillating showdown after England fended off a Fijian fightback to seal their place in the final four.

Both sides scored three tries in an incredible first half at the Stade de France in Paris before Eben Etzebeth's 67th-minute score clinched a 29-28 victory in what is being described as one of the greatest matches in the tournament's history.

The result brought an end to France's 18-game winning streak at home and set up a repeat of the 2019 final for the Springboks as they will meet England next.

Cyril Baille drew first blood for the French but they were quickly pegged back when Kurt-Lee Arendse pounced on a loose ball.

The visitors then took the lead through Damian de Allende before Peato Mauvaka scored for Les Bleus.

The teams traded blows once again courtesy of Cheslin Kolbe and a second Baille try before a more abrasive second half capped off by a Handre Pollard penalty.

Handre Pollard's late penalty gave South Africa enough distance to see out a narrow win over France ©Getty Images

England overcome a scare at the Stade de Marseille to down Fiji 30-24 in the first quarter-final of the day.

Steve Borthwick's side led comfortably by 14 points with 15 minutes remaining but tries from Peni Ravai and Vilimoni Botitu set up a thrilling finish.

Owen Farrell's name was booed by fans in the stadium when the team was announced, as he was chosen to start at fly-half over George Ford.

However, he vindicated his selection as two-thirds of England's points came from his boot.

This included a drop goal with eight minutes remaining to make it 27-24 and a 78th minute penalty to give the 2003 champions a safer lead.

Owen Farrell kicked two-thirds of England's points as his side denied Fiji a first World Cup semi-final ©Getty Images

"I thought the players were magnificent," said Borthwick.

"The whole squad has worked very, very hard to get that result tonight.

"I have to give immense credit to Fiji.

"They played tremendously well tonight and they have had a fantastic World Cup.

"I am obviously delighted we found a way to win that game."

Competition returns with the first semi-final on Friday (October 20) between Argentina and New Zealand before England clash with South Africa the following day.