Dubai will be the epicenter of world boxing. Between December 9 and 12, the International Boxing Association (IBA) will organize three of its most important events of the year in the city of the United Arab Emirates; the IBA Ordinary Congress, the Global Boxing Forum, and the Champions' Night.

Firstly, the Ordinary Congress is a fundamental element for the IBA, as all National Federations worldwide will gather to study and deliberate on future boxing strategies. Currently, it is noteworthy that 171 federations will participate. In addition to several vital topics, the election of a female representative on the IBA Board of Directors from the Americas stands out, an important element that demonstrates the IBA's commitment to gender equality.

Next, the fourth Global Boxing Forum will serve as a brainstorming session for specialists and influential figures in the sport. Coaches, administrators, managers... This year's theme will revolve around protecting the Physical, Mental, and Financial Health of athletes and is intended to be the conduit and vehicle for ideas that aid progress. The Forum will also seek to unify criteria regarding the new digital technologies entering the sport each year. The goal is to generate ideas within the boxing community to find the best joint strategy and the most suitable action plan.

With the Congress and the Global Forum underway, the events will culminate with the IBA Champions' Night, where enjoyment will come with one of the most spectacular fights that can be held at this time. The Russian Olympic champion Albert Batyrgaziev will face the three-time world champion Lazaro Alvarez Estrada of Cuba in the 60-kilogram division. Both boxers have professional experience and a distinguished career in IBA events, and Dubai will be the perfect setting for an event of this magnitude.

They will not be the only ones facing off on Champions' Night; the card also includes a fight at 86 kilograms between the world champion Loren Alfonso Domingues of Azerbaijan and the World Championships runner-up Aliaksei Alfiorau from Belarus. Saidjamshid Jafarov, World Championships silver medalist, will face Japan's World champion Sewonrets Okazawa in the 67-kilogram category. A stellar card to conclude a very important few days for world boxing.

IBA President Umar Kremlev was enthusiastic about the upcoming events. 'Choosing Dubai as the venue for these important boxing events shows our constant dedication to doing our best and our deep love for boxing. We can't wait to welcome the global boxing community to Dubai to see some of the best boxers in action. The IBA Champions' Night will be a showcase of outstanding talent, bringing together some of the top athletes for an evening that will surely be memorable,' concluded the IBA's highest authority.